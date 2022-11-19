Sunday’s weather: Chilly and windy with ‘feel like’ temps in the low 20s, high of 35

Chilly and very windy today with feel-like temperatures in the low 20s. May see a few spotty flurries or snow showers during the afternoon. Tonight, feel like temperatures will be very cold down in the low teens.
Weather Alerts
Westerly winds are expected to gust 30 to 40 mph from late this morning into the evening, possibly exceeding 40 mph at times during the afternoon hours. This could blow around unsecured objects and knock down small branches, resulting in a few power outages. A few snow showers may traverse the White Mountains in the afternoon, leading to white-out conditions amid the afternoon gusts.
Daily Forecast for Nov. 20-24, 2022
Today: Very cold & windy with a mix of sun & clouds with some flurries. High 35 (feel like 19) Winds: W 20-30+ mph (gusts up to 45 mph) Tonight: Clear, windy, and very cold. Low 19 (feel like 11) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday: Cold with some sun & clouds. Hight 39 (feel like 30) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 29 (feel like 22) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 45 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Friday: Periods of rain. High 47 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Friday night: Cloudy and breezy with rain to showers. Low 44 Winds: 15-20+ mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Black Friday some rain that will last into the start of next weekend.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 17…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 35 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph increase to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 35 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
