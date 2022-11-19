Sunday’s weather: Chilly and windy with ‘feel like’ temps in the low 20s, high of 35

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Black Friday some rain that will last into the start of next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 17…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 35 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph increase to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 35 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report