Sunday’s weather: Breezy with some sun, high of 38 (feels like 28) and some snow on the way

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Sunday’s Weather
Today will be breezy with some sun and highs in the upper 30s. The temperature will feel like 28. An ocean storm may produce some snow showers later tonight into MLK morning.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 15, 2022-Jan. 19, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for snow or rainstorm next Thursday night into Friday morning, and next Sunday.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph… except northeast 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.