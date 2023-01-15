Sunday’s weather: Breezy with some sun, high of 38 (feels like 28) and some snow on the way

Today: Breezy with clouds and some sun. High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: N 10-20 mph Tonight: Cloudy with some snow showers (1-2″). Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: N 10-15 mph MLK Day: Some morning snow showers (.5″) High 33 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Milder with some clouds & sun. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 Winds: W 15-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 Winds: NW 15-20 mph Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High Near 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some snow (2-4″). Low 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for snow or rainstorm next Thursday night into Friday morning, and next Sunday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph… except northeast 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.