Sunday's weather: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

The cold front that produced some rain last night is moving out over the ocean. Today cooler and drier airmass with a blustery wind allowing for some sun & clouds feeling like fall with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Temperature outlook for October, November, and December

Precipitation outlook for October, November, and December 

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 8–Oct. 12

Today: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Columbus Day: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 59 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & cool. High 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Early shower then clearing late. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry next week with the feel of Autumn! Next weekend looking wet & chilly.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

