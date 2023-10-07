Sunday’s weather: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 62

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.