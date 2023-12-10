Sunday’s weather: Breezy, balmy and rainy, high of 60

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.

WHAT: Caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts of up to 4 inches is possible across New Hampshire.

WHERE: New Hampshire WHEN: From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

IMPACTS: Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heavy rainfall along with warm temperatures will cause melting of the snowpack from the foothills southward. This will increase the runoff into streams and rivers. Moderate to heavy rainfall over partially frozen ground will support the potential for flash flooding as well as river flooding. Disruptions to travel are likely on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. You should monitor the latest forecast on ManchesterInkLink and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.