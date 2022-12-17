Sunday’s weather: Blustery and cold, high of 37 (feels like 28 with wind-chill factor)

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
Dry and blustery weather today and tomorrow with near to below-normal temperatures into the middle of next week. While the forecast continues to evolve with still considerable uncertainty in the track and details, I am closely monitoring a strong storm system that will affect New Hampshire late next week.
Futurecast
A large and strong low-pressure system will likely impact the Northeast late Thursday through Friday bringing the threat of heavy precipitation and strong winds. At this time the track of this system and precipitation types are uncertain, although travel impacts will be possible going into the Christmas Weekend.
Snow Totals from Around NH
- Belknap County:
- New Durham 14.5″
- Barnstead 13.5″
- Laconia 8″
- Carroll County:
- Albany 25″
- Freedom 19.2″
- Bridgewater 15″
- Jackson 6.8″
- Cheshire County:
- Peterborough 21″
- Marlow 16″
- Spofford 9″
- Coos County:
- Whitefield 1.1″
- Grafton County:
- Bristol 18.5″
- Waterville Valley 11.1″
- Hanover 10.5″
- Campton 7.3″
- Hillsborough County:
- Hillsborough 17″
- Windsor 17″
- Francestown 12.5″
- Antrim 9.8″
- New Boston 7.5″
- Merrimack 6.5″
- Bedford 5″
- Manchester Airport 4.1″
- Merrimack County:
- New London 18.2″
- Bradford 12.6″
- Henniker 9.8″
- Canterbury 4″
- Concord Airport 3.2″
- Rockingham County:
- Deerfield 9″
- Hampstead 6″
- Stratham 2.1″
- Kingston 1.5″
- Portsmouth Airport 1.2″
- Exeter 1″
- Strafford County:
- Northwood 9.2″
- Somersworth 6″
- Dover 5″
- Rochester 5″
- Durham 3.5″
- Sullivan County:
- Claremont 21.4″
- Newport 20″
- Goshen 18.8″
- Acworth 18.5″
- Washington 18.5″
- Claremont 18″
Daily Forecast for Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2022
Today: Windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 28) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & windy. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Monday night: Partly Cloudy and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Winter Solstice): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 35 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with snow (3-5″) to rain. Low 32 (feel like 19) Winds: E 10-20+ mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our next storm Thursday into Friday could be snow, snow to rain, or just rain. Check-in for updates. One thing is for sure it’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.