Sunday’s weather: Blustery and cold, high of 37 (feels like 28 with wind-chill factor)

Today: Windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 28) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny & windy. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Monday night: Partly Cloudy and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday (Winter Solstice): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 35 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with snow (3-5″) to rain. Low 32 (feel like 19) Winds: E 10-20+ mph

Our next storm Thursday into Friday could be snow, snow to rain, or just rain. Check-in for updates. One thing is for sure it’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.