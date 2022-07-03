Sunday’s weather: Another warm and sunny one, high of 85

Sunday’s Weather
Seasonably warm temperatures will continue under high pressure for today and Independence Day before another disturbance brings our next chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
5-Day Outlook July 3-July 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: Around 80.
Winds: West winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:17 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 03:17 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee