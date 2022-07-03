Sunday’s weather: Another warm and sunny one, high of 85

Sunday’s Weather

Seasonably warm temperatures will continue under high pressure for today and Independence Day before another disturbance brings our next chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

5-Day Outlook July 3-July 7

Today: Mostly sunny and less humidity. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
July 4th: Mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortable (good viewing conditions for fireworks). Low 62 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with some showers and spot thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly clear Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of July has no 90-degree heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 80.

Winds: West winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:17 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 03:17 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 69 degrees.

