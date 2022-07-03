Sunday’s weather: Another warm and sunny one, high of 85

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 80.

Winds: West winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:17 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 03:17 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee