Sunday’s weather: After sun, late afternoon T-storms move in, high of 87

Today: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some showers and turning less humid late. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). Low: 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Cloudy with some morning showers. High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures will average above normal in the middle of next week into next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decrease to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Some sun, then turning cloudy with a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that there is a chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 12:02 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee