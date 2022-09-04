Sunday’s weather: After sun, late afternoon T-storms move in, high of 87

Sunday’s Weather

A front will slowly enter from the north today before stalling near southern New England on Labor Day providing a cool and rainy holiday.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 4-Sept. 8

Today: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some showers and turning less humid late. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). Low: 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with some morning showers. High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal in the middle of next week into next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decrease to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Some sun, then turning cloudy with a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that there is a chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 12:02 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 73 degrees.

 

