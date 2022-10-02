Sunday’s weather: A stretch of crisp sunny days ahead, high of 59

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today high pressure continues to build in from the north through Wednesday providing for sunny skies and cool crisp nights.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 2-Oct. 6

Today: Sun & clouds and cooler. High 59 Winds: NE 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 39 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 67 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A dry stretch of weather through next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s next Thursday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

