Sunday’s weather: A stretch of crisp sunny days ahead, high of 59

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

