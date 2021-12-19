Sunday’s weather: A few flurries give way to sunshine, high of 34

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure stretching from southern Canada to the Ohio Valley pushes east tonight and tomorrow resulting in dry conditions with slightly below normal temperatures. The brisk winds today will make the mid-30s feel like the upper teens.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 19 – Dec. 22

Today: Early flurries followed by sunshine with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 19) Winds: NNW 15-25+
Tonight: Mainly clear & colder. Low 15 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (First day of Winter): Mix of sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Few snow showers. High 32 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low: 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 6 days before Christmas forecast: Sleet and freezing rain possible in the morning followed by some snow in the afternoon.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area

December 19 – Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 25 mph increase to the northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

