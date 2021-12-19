Sunday’s weather: A few flurries give way to sunshine, high of 34

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area

December 19 – Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 25 mph increase to the northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.