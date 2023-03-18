Sunday’s weather: A farewell to winter with mostly cloudy skies, windy and cold, high of 35

Weather Watch Video

Sunday’s Weather

The last full day of winter will feel like it with highs only in the 30s and the gusty wind will make it feel like it’s in the upper teens. The first day of spring at 5:24 PM tomorrow will usher in the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, March 19-23 Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. High 35 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Clearing, breezy, and cold. Low 23 (feel like 14) Winds: W 10-20 mph Monday (first day of spring 5:24 PM): Sunny, breezy, and milder. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Monday night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: W 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers Low 39 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 54 Winds: W 10-15 mph Thursday night: Some showers. Low 42 Winds: W 5-10mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

We will start the first week of spring dry with highs in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds are 50 to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs around 18. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.