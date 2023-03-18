Sunday’s weather: A farewell to winter with mostly cloudy skies, windy and cold, high of 35

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
The last full day of winter will feel like it with highs only in the 30s and the gusty wind will make it feel like it’s in the upper teens. The first day of spring at 5:24 PM tomorrow will usher in the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.
5-Day Outlook, March 19-23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
We will start the first week of spring dry with highs in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds are 50 to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs around 18. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.