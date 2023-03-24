Sunday’s St. Patrick’s parade: Where to park, street closures and parade line-up

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’re ready for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, part 2, then you’ll want to brush up on Sunday’s parade route, which includes road closures and where to park.

As always, the Shamrock Half-Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle will take place over two days, March 25 and 26. The annual parade steps off at noon Sunday, just after the Shamrock Shuffle concludes.

Parking options are cited on the map below and includes metered on-street parking, and several lots and garages.

Meter Enforcement

Monday through Friday – 8am-8pm – 2 or 10 hour zone .75 per hour – check meter for details

Saturday – 10 a.m.-8 p.m. only on Elm Street between Granite and Bridge – 2 hour zone .75 per hour

HALF MARATHON & RELAY RACE DATE: Saturday, March 25, 2023

START TIME: 8:50 a.m.

START/FINISH LINE LOCATION: The common start/finish line is located in front of Veterans Park in Downtown Manchester (723 Elm St)

SHUFFLE (2 MILES) RACE DATE: Sunday, March 26, 2023

START TIMES:

10:30 a.m. – Stonyfield Organic Lil’ Leprechaun Runs (kids 8 and under, 100 yard fun run)

11 a.m. – Citizens Bank Shamrock Shuffle

12 p.m. – Manchester Saint Patrick’s Parade

26th Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Line Up

Sunday, March 26 at noon, Elm Street, Manchester

Presented by the Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

Order of March for the 2023 Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade

Grand Marshal: Richard Phelan

Bektash Shriner Clowns and Calliope

Manchester Fire Department Trucks

Barnstead Fire Truck

Police Motorcycles

Manchester Police Department Security Car

Banner: HERE COME THE IRISH

American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 Colors

GRAND MARSHAL DIVISION

Sponsored by: Millennium Running

Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner: Strange Brew Tavern

NH Police Association Pipes & Drums

Banner: Grand Marshal

Parade Grand Marshal –

Limo (Lambert Funeral Home)

Grand Marshal Family

Family Members Trolley

NH Police Association Pipe and Drum vehicle

Manchester Police Mounted Unit

Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer

Manchester Police Department Bear Cat

Division Green

Sponsored by: Amoskeag Beverages Parade dedication banner

Ukrainian Community

Sponsor Banner: Keith Murphy’s Tap Room

AOH Pipes & Drums – Manchester, NH

Sponsor Banner: Harvey Construction

McGonagle School of Irish Dance

Past Parade Grand Marshals

Vehicle for past GMs

Past Parade Grand Marshals – Limo (Connor-Healy Funeral Home) Banner: Manchester AOH

AOH Colors

AOH Manchester – Rev. William J. Shanahan Division I Banner: Ladies AOH

Ladies AOH – Manchester

LAOH Vehicle- Bob Curran

Sponsor Banner: Members First Credit Union Memorial High School Marching Band

AOH Pipe Band Vehicle

Redimix Concrete Truck

Division Blue

SPONSORED BY: ANAGNOST COMPANIES Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner: Express Med/Apple Therapy West High School Marching Band

NH State Police Drill Team

State Elected Officials

Senator Maggie Hassan

County Sheriff

Congressman Chis Pappas

Manchester Board of Aldermen

Manchester Board of School Committee

Sponsor Banner: Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield Gym Dandies Children Circus

Amoskeag Rugby Club

Sponsor Banner: St. Mary’s Bank

Christine Morrison Dance Academy

Therapy Dogs International

Saint Catherine’s of Sienna School

New Hampshire Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider New Hampshire Fisher Cats Vehicle

Sponsor Banner: AOH MANCHESTER DIVISION 1 Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band

Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band- vehicle Vehicle-DAV

Division White

Sponsored by: AMR

Parade Division Banner

Manchester Fire Department Vehicle-Engine 4 Sponsor Banner: The Wild Rover

Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band

Manchester Firefighters

Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, 1953 Pumper Manchester Fire Department vehicles – 2

Candia Fire Department

Sponsor Banner: GRANITE STATE TIRE & BATTERY Central High School Marching Band

Central High School Marching Band-vehicle Mount St. Mary Academy School

Communication Fire Truck

Sponsor Banner-Dandido Sauce/The Zoo Amerikids performers

Amerikids Vehicle

Miss New Hampshire Teen (Vehicle)

Miss Manchester Scholarship Program (vehicle) Miss New Hampshire Volunteer (Vehicle)

Mrs NH Prime

Darbster Rescue dogs

Banner- CDM Smith

McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School- vehicle McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School

Casey Magee’s Leprechaun

Merrimack County Honor Guard

Sponsor Banner: Cross Insurance

Bedford High School Marching Band

Sponsor Banner: Socha Companies

Bektash High Rollers

Division Gold

SPONSORED BY: Lansing Melbourne Group

Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner: Shaskeen Irish Restaurant & Pub New Hampshire Pipes and Drums

New Hampshire Pipes and Drums- vehicle

Sponsor Banner: Candia Road Brewing

NH Roller Derby

Dandido Sauce/The Zoo Vehicles (2)

Manchester Bears Football

NH Wolves Hurling Club

Sponsor Banner: Comcast Business Services

Immaculate Heart of Mary High School Marching Band Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101- vehicle

Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101

Boy Scout Mobile Base Camp- Vehicle

Boy Scout Troop 1776

Sponsor Banner: Roedel Companies

In The Field Irish Dancers- vehicle

In The Field Irish Dancers

NH Food Bank Vehicle

Hope For New Hampshire Recovery

Sponsor Banner: Brady Sullivan Properties

Melha Shriners- Go Carts with Ramps

Londonderry Police Department- vehicle

Sponsor Banner: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band & Color Guard

Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band- vehicle

Manchester Police Department Security Car

*Banner Carriers- Merrimack High School National Honors Society