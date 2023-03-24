Sunday’s St. Patrick’s parade: Where to park, street closures and parade line-up

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’re ready for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, part 2, then you’ll want to brush up on Sunday’s parade route, which includes road closures and where to park.
As always, the Shamrock Half-Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle will take place over two days, March 25 and 26. The annual parade steps off at noon Sunday, just after the Shamrock Shuffle concludes.
Parking options are cited on the map below and includes metered on-street parking, and several lots and garages.
Meter Enforcement
- Monday through Friday – 8am-8pm – 2 or 10 hour zone .75 per hour – check meter for details
- Saturday – 10 a.m.-8 p.m. only on Elm Street between Granite and Bridge – 2 hour zone .75 per hour
HALF MARATHON & RELAY RACE DATE: Saturday, March 25, 2023
START TIME: 8:50 a.m.
START/FINISH LINE LOCATION: The common start/finish line is located in front of Veterans Park in Downtown Manchester (723 Elm St)
START TIMES:
10:30 a.m. – Stonyfield Organic Lil’ Leprechaun Runs (kids 8 and under, 100 yard fun run)
11 a.m. – Citizens Bank Shamrock Shuffle
12 p.m. – Manchester Saint Patrick’s Parade
26th Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Line Up
Sunday, March 26 at noon, Elm Street, Manchester
Presented by the Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee
Order of March for the 2023 Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade
- Grand Marshal: Richard Phelan
- Bektash Shriner Clowns and Calliope
- Manchester Fire Department Trucks
- Barnstead Fire Truck
- Police Motorcycles
- Manchester Police Department Security Car
Banner: HERE COME THE IRISH
- American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 Colors
GRAND MARSHAL DIVISION
Sponsored by: Millennium Running
- Parade Division Banner
Sponsor Banner: Strange Brew Tavern
- NH Police Association Pipes & Drums
Banner: Grand Marshal
- Parade Grand Marshal –
- Limo (Lambert Funeral Home)
- Grand Marshal Family
- Family Members Trolley
- NH Police Association Pipe and Drum vehicle
- Manchester Police Mounted Unit
- Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer
- Manchester Police Department Bear Cat
Division Green
Sponsored by: Amoskeag Beverages Parade dedication banner
- Ukrainian Community
Sponsor Banner: Keith Murphy’s Tap Room
- AOH Pipes & Drums – Manchester, NH
Sponsor Banner: Harvey Construction
- McGonagle School of Irish Dance
- Past Parade Grand Marshals
- Vehicle for past GMs
- Past Parade Grand Marshals – Limo (Connor-Healy Funeral Home) Banner: Manchester AOH
- AOH Colors
- AOH Manchester – Rev. William J. Shanahan Division I Banner: Ladies AOH
- Ladies AOH – Manchester
- LAOH Vehicle- Bob Curran
Sponsor Banner: Members First Credit Union Memorial High School Marching Band
- AOH Pipe Band Vehicle
- Redimix Concrete Truck
Division Blue
SPONSORED BY: ANAGNOST COMPANIES Parade Division Banner
Sponsor Banner: Express Med/Apple Therapy West High School Marching Band
- NH State Police Drill Team
- State Elected Officials
- Senator Maggie Hassan
- County Sheriff
- Congressman Chis Pappas
- Manchester Board of Aldermen
- Manchester Board of School Committee
Sponsor Banner: Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield Gym Dandies Children Circus
- Amoskeag Rugby Club
Sponsor Banner: St. Mary’s Bank
- Christine Morrison Dance Academy
- Therapy Dogs International
- Saint Catherine’s of Sienna School
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider New Hampshire Fisher Cats Vehicle
Sponsor Banner: AOH MANCHESTER DIVISION 1 Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band
- Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band- vehicle Vehicle-DAV
Division White
Sponsored by: AMR
- Parade Division Banner
- Manchester Fire Department Vehicle-Engine 4 Sponsor Banner: The Wild Rover
- Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band
- Manchester Firefighters
- Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, 1953 Pumper Manchester Fire Department vehicles – 2
- Candia Fire Department
Sponsor Banner: GRANITE STATE TIRE & BATTERY Central High School Marching Band
- Central High School Marching Band-vehicle Mount St. Mary Academy School
- Communication Fire Truck
Sponsor Banner-Dandido Sauce/The Zoo Amerikids performers
- Amerikids Vehicle
- Miss New Hampshire Teen (Vehicle)
- Miss Manchester Scholarship Program (vehicle) Miss New Hampshire Volunteer (Vehicle)
- Mrs NH Prime
- Darbster Rescue dogs
Banner- CDM Smith
- McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School- vehicle McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School
- Casey Magee’s Leprechaun
- Merrimack County Honor Guard
Sponsor Banner: Cross Insurance
- Bedford High School Marching Band
Sponsor Banner: Socha Companies
- Bektash High Rollers
Division Gold
SPONSORED BY: Lansing Melbourne Group
- Parade Division Banner
Sponsor Banner: Shaskeen Irish Restaurant & Pub New Hampshire Pipes and Drums
- New Hampshire Pipes and Drums- vehicle
Sponsor Banner: Candia Road Brewing
- NH Roller Derby
- Dandido Sauce/The Zoo Vehicles (2)
- Manchester Bears Football
- NH Wolves Hurling Club
Sponsor Banner: Comcast Business Services
- Immaculate Heart of Mary High School Marching Band Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101- vehicle
- Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101
- Boy Scout Mobile Base Camp- Vehicle
- Boy Scout Troop 1776
Sponsor Banner: Roedel Companies
- In The Field Irish Dancers- vehicle
- In The Field Irish Dancers
- NH Food Bank Vehicle
- Hope For New Hampshire Recovery
Sponsor Banner: Brady Sullivan Properties
- Melha Shriners- Go Carts with Ramps
- Londonderry Police Department- vehicle
Sponsor Banner: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
- Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band & Color Guard
- Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band- vehicle
- Manchester Police Department Security Car
*Banner Carriers- Merrimack High School National Honors Society