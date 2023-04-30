Sunday’s NH Fisher Cats game canceled due to inclement weather

MANCHESTER, NH – Sunday’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Hartford Yard Goats has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be made up since the teams do not play again in the first half of the season. Tickets for Sunday may be exchanged at the Box Office for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats regular-season home game (of equal or lesser value).

The Fisher Cats continue the current homestand with a six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is scheduled to start for New Hampshire.