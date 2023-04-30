Sunday’s NH Fisher Cats game canceled due to inclement weather

MANCHESTER, NH – Sunday’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Hartford Yard Goats has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The game will not be made up since the teams do not play again in the first half of the season. Tickets for Sunday may be exchanged at the Box Office for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats regular-season home game (of equal or lesser value).
The Fisher Cats continue the current homestand with a six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is scheduled to start for New Hampshire.
The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023. Full and half-season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.