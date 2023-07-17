Sunday’s Altoona game cancelled, tickets can be exchanged

Manchester, N.H. – Sunday’s games between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Altoona Curve have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Tickets for today’s games can be exchanged at the box office for equal-lesser value for any 2023 regular season home game.

The Fisher Cats will begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday, July 18 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, July 25 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Promotions include Manchester Chicken Tenders night Thursday and postgame Atlas Fireworks, A Night of Pure Imagination Friday, presented by New England Ford Dealers, 90s Night Saturday presented by N-H Healthy Families with postgame Hyundai fireworks, and Sunday Funday with Kids Run the Bases Postgame, courtesy of the N-H Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement.