Summertime Fun Planned at 10th Annual Kid’s Try-athlon Event

BEDFORD, NH – Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization located in Manchester, providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and families, will hold its 10th annual Kid’s Try-athlon on Sunday, August 14 at the Bedford Town Pool and High School. More than 300 children of all athletic abilities are expected to participate in the swimming, biking, and running event.

The 4 to 10 age group will swim 25 yards, bike one mile, and run a half-mile. The 11- to 15-year-olds will swim 50 yards, bike two miles, and run one mile. Participants and spectators can enjoy breakfast after the race, along with crafts, raffles, and more family fun provided by vendors, sponsors, and local businesses.

This year’s Try-athlon is sponsored by St. Mary’s Bank, Rothwangl Dental, Rise Private Wealth Management, NH Healthy Families, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Cross Insurance. Additional support has been committed by dozens of generous local businesses. Millennium Running will oversee the design of the race course and manage event timing, while over 100 volunteers will be needed to run the race.

“The Kid’s Try-athlon is an important part of our mission. It provides kids the opportunity to get outside, gain confidence in their athletic abilities, and support other children and families who are grieving,” said Christine Phillips, Friends of Aine Co-Founder. “It also honors the memory of our beloved Aine, who enjoyed any form of physical exercise outside – especially swimming, biking, and running during the summer months.”

For more information about Friends of Aine’s Try-Athlon, or its grief support programs, visit www. friendsofaine.com.