Summer sessions: Phoebe-Agnés Mills to offer drawing and acrylic painting at Studio 550

MANCHESTER, NH- This summer Studio 550 Art Center is excited to welcome a new teacher to offer acrylic painting and drawing to the class lineup.

Phoebe-Agnès Mills is a figurative and portrait painter who grew up in rural Tennessee. Having earned a bachelor’s in philosophy and art from the University of the South, she has also studied at New York Academy of Art, Florence Academy of Art, and as a mentee under contemporary painter Mia Bergeron.

These 8-week classes begin the week of June 19th and are both open to beginners.

Acrylic Painting: Mondays 6-8 p.m., $255, https://550arts.as.me/ acrylicpainting

Students will experiment with color mixing, composition, and mark-making through a series of short-term projects designed to investigate color, texture, light, and shadow.

Drawing: Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m., $225, https://550arts.as.me/drawing

Learn the basics of how to draw from real life. Students will start with line drawing, observational skills and work up to proportions and shading.

More information can be found on our website at 550arts.com under “Adult Classes.”

For more examples of the instructor’s work: https://www.phoebeagnes.com