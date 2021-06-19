Summer Family Fun Run track meets start July 8

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Running Club invites runners of all ages to participate in our annual Summer Family Fun Run Track Meet series.

The four-week series includes events for the whole family, from 50-meters for toddlers, to 1600 meters for runners of all ages.

The meets will be held at Livingston Park on four consecutive Thursdays in July, with registration opening at 5:15 p.m. Events will start at 5:45 p.m.

Dates:

  • Thursday, July 8
  • Thursday, July 15
  • Thursday, July 22
  • Thursday, July 29

Registration opens at 5:15; events start at 5:45.

Where:
Livingston Park Track
244 Hooksett Rd
Manchester, NH 03104

Cost:
$1 per event/$3 unlimited events (per meet/per person)