Summer camp scholarships open to high school students interested in athletic training

MANCHESTER, NH – In 2022, NH Musculoskeletal Institute will once again offer the Letendre Student Athletic Training Summer Camp Scholarship. This scholarship provides funds for high school students interested in pursuing a career in athletic training, to attend a summer camp. Current year sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. The award will have a $750 cap. The scholarship winner may choose to attend any in-person or virtual athletic training camp offered in summer 2022.

In 2021, our scholarship winner was Evelyn Huff from Springboro, OH. Evelyn has been an avid gymnast since she was young and had an early interest in athletic training. After suffering an ankle injury during her sophomore year, she became excited to learn more about the profession of athletic training. When she is not participating in gymnastics, Evelyn stays busy singing on her school worship team, coaching younger levels in gymnastics, and hanging out with her friends. Evelyn attended the Cedarville University Athletic Training Camp in June 2021 and provided the following testimonial: “Cedarville’s athletic training camp was such an incredible experience…I was inspired by the incredible professors and staff to pursue a career in athletic training. I am so grateful to have received the scholarship that provided me with the opportunity to attend!”

We’re looking forward to providing this experience for another deserving student. Scholarship application deadline is April 1.

Complete information about the scholarship, including past recipients and application, is available at http://www.nhmi.net/scholarship.html or call 603-627-9728.

The Letendre Memorial Scholarship was created to honor Bertrand and Blanche Letendre, parents of Mark Letendre. Mr. Letendre is a Manchester (NH) native. He attended Manchester Central High School then studied athletic training at the University of Maine-Orono. He spent many years as a Major League Baseball athletic trainer with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. He then served 20 years as the Director of Umpire Medical Services for Major League Baseball, before retiring in 2019.

About NHMI

NHMusculoskelataI Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine and to promoting and providing a safe sports environment for athletes.

NHMI’s largest program is the Safe Sports Network, which provides athletic healthcare at nine high schools and in a free injury evaluation clinic, and youth sports safety education for coaches, parents, and athletes. Although participation in high school sports is a very important part of social, physical, and personal development, it is not without risk. In fact, 3.5 million young athletes are treated for sports injuries annually. Without athletic healthcare professionals on hand, potentially life-threatening conditions, like concussions or heat stroke, may go unrecognized and result in unnecessary death or disability.

Currently, Safe Sports Network provides coverage for 6,000 young athletes at Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester High School West, Bedford, Goffstown, Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Campbell and Trinity High Schools. Young athletes from area youth hockey, football, cheer, and soccer leagues also benefit from these free services. Further, any youth athlete can take advantage of the Safe Sports free injury evaluation clinic weekday afternoons in Manchester, NH

Please call 603-627-9728 for more information.