Victoria Sullivan announced among group of 100 NH ‘Women for Bolduc’ coalition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the campaign of Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Don Bolduc announced that former Manchester State Representative, Mayoral Candidate and Aldermanic Candidate Victoria Sullivan is one of the 100 women across the state joining Bolduc’s new “Women for Bolduc” coalition.

Sullivan has also served two terms as a Selectman in Ward 9 and served a stint as Assistant Majority Leader during her two terms as a State Representative in Concord.

She was one of three women from Manchester on the list, the others being Louri Boilard and Jillian Smith.

“I could not be prouder to be supported by this impressive list of strong women from across the Granite State. Having women leaders in our communities is extremely important and I look forward being a true voice from them in the U.S. Senate and work alongside them to get things done,” said Bolduc.

A full list is below.