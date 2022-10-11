Victoria Sullivan announced among group of 100 NH ‘Women for Bolduc’ coalition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the campaign of Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Don Bolduc announced that former Manchester State Representative, Mayoral Candidate and Aldermanic Candidate Victoria Sullivan is one of the 100 women across the state joining Bolduc’s new “Women for Bolduc” coalition.
Sullivan has also served two terms as a Selectman in Ward 9 and served a stint as Assistant Majority Leader during her two terms as a State Representative in Concord.
She was one of three women from Manchester on the list, the others being Louri Boilard and Jillian Smith.
“I could not be prouder to be supported by this impressive list of strong women from across the Granite State. Having women leaders in our communities is extremely important and I look forward being a true voice from them in the U.S. Senate and work alongside them to get things done,” said Bolduc.
A full list is below.
- Lee Howe, Hampton
- Marilyn Walsh, Littleton
- Liz Gabert, Bedford
- Kristine Perez, Londonderry
- Hon. Barb Healey, Merrimack
- Jen Tuthill, Somersworth
- Ginger Heald, Merrimack
- Denise Katz, Stratham
- Hon. Julet Harvey Bolia, Sandbornton
- Hon. Mary Mayville, Merrimack
- Brianna Marino, Wilmont
- Jessica Fraioli, Wilmont
- Kelly Lee, Newport
- Deb Johnson, Grantham
- Claire Ketteler, Newbury
- Ann Marie Banfield, North Hampton
- Carolyn Grant, Lyman
- Elizabeth Keenan, Milford
- Pam Sandborn, New London
- Sarah McClennen, Andover
- Jody Underwood, Croydon
- Cynthia Elio, Grantham
- Margaret Elio, Grantham
- Janice Hagenow, Warner
- Kathy Prieto, Wilmont
- Maria Barud, Londonderry
- Jaime Carter, Londonderry
- Kara Newman, Londonderry
- Maria Whitman, Seabrook
- Maureen Hardy, Londonderry
- Danielle Estey, Londonderry
- Melissa Rivard, Londonderry
- Amy Nickulus, Londonderry
- Jean Wakefield, New Boston
- Linda Rea Camarota, Bedford
- Christine Fitzgerald, Londonderry
- Julie Sims, Newport
- Mandee Acres, Londonderry
- Kaitlyn Hoegen, Londonderry
- Amy Griffin, Loudon
- Sayra DeVito, Danville
- Judy Hamilton, Newton
- Maryann Symanowicz, Portsmouth
- Jillian Smith, Manchester
- Thim Larson, Hampton
- Ellen Hyatt, Hampton
- Rita Manley, Exeter
- Susana Polidura, Portsmouth
- Delores Messner, Hampton
- Heidi Gannon, Hampton
- Debbie Balog, Jefferson
- Dorothy Wentworth, Litchfield
- Lisa Lauze, Wakefield
- Tasha Morrison, Epping
- Talia Wallet, Epping
- Laura Johnson, Epping
- Hon. Victoria Sullivan, Manchester
- Tracey Wilkins, Epping
- Jenna Avery, Brentwood
- Pat Sutliffe, Epping
- Deborah Deary, Epping
- Sue Beaulieu, Epping
- Mary Jane Beauregard, Wilton
- Alicia Kingsbury, Loudon
- Carol Soucy, Concord
- Michelle Fugere, Hampton
- Joanne Hack, Rollingsford
- Kimberly Martin, Epping
- Hon. Jeanine Noter, Merrimack
- Hon. Maureen Mooney, Merrimack
- Hon. Rita Jedrey Mattson, Jaffrey
- Kim Allan, Hudson
- Judy Aron, South Acworth
- Sunny Bishop, Gilmanton
- Wendy Stone Long, Merrimack
- Hon. Vanessa Sheehan, Milford
- Tanya Rich, Strafford
- Hon. Betty Gay, Salem
- Dorothy O’Gara, Brookline
- Wendy Long, Keene
- Susan Geiderman
- Betsy Harrington
- Louri Boilard, Manchester