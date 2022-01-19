Sullivan officially files for Ward 9 Aldermanic Special Election

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, former State Representative and 2021 Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan announced her candidacy in the upcoming Ward 9 Aldermanic Special Election.

The seat became vacant after the recent death of longtime Alderman Barbara Shaw.

Sullivan says she is running to address the city’s crime, education scores, homelessness, taxes and a lack of transparency in City Hall, all of which she says have become worse since November’s municipal election.

“When I ran for mayor, I promised the voters I would never quit listening to their concerns or ensuring their voices were heard at City Hall,” she said. “The reality is that we desperately need more leaders in Manchester who are willing to stand up, recognize our problems, and have a vision to bring about a brighter future. I look forward to hopefully being a voice for a better tomorrow representing my home ward and an agent of positive change for our city as a whole.”

Sullivan was also a mayoral candidate in 2019 and served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, including a stint as Assistant Majority Leader.

More information on Sullivan’s campaign can be found at VictoriaForManchester.com

Wednesday is the first day of the filing period for the special election, with the proposed dates approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their Tuesday night meeting.

The filing period will last until Jan. 28, with the election scheduled for March 15.