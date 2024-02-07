Sullivan County Commissioners and Attorney Endorse Ayotte

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received endorsements from all three Sullivan County Commissioners — Bennie Nelson, George Hebert, and Joe Osgood along with County Attorney Marc Hathaway. The Commissioners and Attorney join County High Sheriff John Simonds and numerous other elected officials from across the County in endorsing Kelly Ayotte.

In response to the endorsements, Kelly Ayotte released the following statement: ““Our grassroots campaign continues to grow because Granite Staters need a tough conservative Governor who will protect our Live Free or Die way of life – and a fighter who will ensure that the Democrats never MASS up New Hampshire. I look forward to working with the Sullivan County Delegation and leaders from across New Hampshire to ensure our state remains safe, prosperous and free.”

Endorsing Kelly Ayotte, Commissioner Joe Osgood said, “Kelly Ayotte has always fought for us – I know that as Governor, she’ll ensure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free. Kelly will protect our New Hampshire advantage, work with law enforcement to keep our communities safe and never allow the Democrats to implement an income or sales tax. That’s why I am proud to support Kelly for Governor.”

Sullivan County Commissioners endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

Bennie Nelson of Newport, Chairman

George Hebert of Goshen, Vice Chair

Joe Osgood of Claremont, Clerk

Sullivan County Attorney endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

County Attorney Marc Hathaway of Newport

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 11 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 85 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.