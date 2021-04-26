Sullivan announces three endorsements

Monday, April 26, 2021 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Elections, Government, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Victoria Sullivan. submitted photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan announced three endorsements for her campaign on Monday.

State Representatives Larry Gagne (Ward 6/Hillsborough 13) and Mark McLean (Wards 8 and 9/Hillsborough 44) and former state representative and Manchester GOP Chair Tammy Simmons declared their support for Sullivan in a statement from Sullivan’s campaign.

“There is no one more prepared to take charge at City Hall and put Manchester back on track than Victoria Sullivan. We need a leader with grit who isn’t afraid to dig in and overcome our tough challenges with homelessness, crime, and rising taxes. That leader is undoubtedly Victoria, and I’m excited to endorse her as the next mayor of our city,” said McLean.

Sullivan served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Locally, she ran for mayor in 2019 and has also served as Ward 9 Selectman and member of the Manchester Heritage Commission.

About Andrew Sylvia 2113 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.