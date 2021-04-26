Sullivan announces three endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan announced three endorsements for her campaign on Monday.

State Representatives Larry Gagne (Ward 6/Hillsborough 13) and Mark McLean (Wards 8 and 9/Hillsborough 44) and former state representative and Manchester GOP Chair Tammy Simmons declared their support for Sullivan in a statement from Sullivan’s campaign.

“There is no one more prepared to take charge at City Hall and put Manchester back on track than Victoria Sullivan. We need a leader with grit who isn’t afraid to dig in and overcome our tough challenges with homelessness, crime, and rising taxes. That leader is undoubtedly Victoria, and I’m excited to endorse her as the next mayor of our city,” said McLean.

Sullivan served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Locally, she ran for mayor in 2019 and has also served as Ward 9 Selectman and member of the Manchester Heritage Commission.