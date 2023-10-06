Success defined by growth for Memorial volleyball

MANCHESTER, NH – The Memorial High School girls volleyball team may be winless through 10 games this season, but head coach Nick Dobe said record aside, his players have been progressing individually and as a team.

Among those players who are standing out this season, Emely Arce, Avery Hastings and Jaelyn Butler have been working hard and consistently coming to practice and embracing the roles they have been given, said Dobe.

“All the girls have done well and have progressed in many different ways,” he said. “My biggest expectation is to have fun and to just play with a lot more aggression.”

Though the tough Division I schedule has undoubtedly been a factor in Memorial’s lack of wins on the schedule, Dobe said there are no immediate plans to move to follow city rivals Manchester Central and Manchester West to D-II, though he acknowledged there have been discussions to do just that.

For now, he and his players are focused on continued growth against the top teams in the state.

“They have been playing better on offense with getting more attacks and hits in,” said Dobe. “I hope to see that continue to get even better as we head into the last six games of the season.”

After a Friday night road matchup against 5-7 Exeter, the Crusaders have a winnable home matchup against Division-II Manchester West scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.