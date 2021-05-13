Submissions Now Open for 2021 NH Literary Awards

The New Hampshire Writers’ Project (NHWP) is currently accepting submissions for the Biennial New Hampshire Literary Awards. Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 21, 2021.

The NH Literary Awards recognize published works written about New Hampshire as well as works written by New Hampshire natives or residents. Books may be nominated in the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s picture books, middle grade/young adult books. All entries will be read and evaluated by a panel of judges assembled by the NHWP. The judges are teachers, librarians and readers from the state of New Hampshire and are independent of NHWP.

Concurrently, there will be a second opportunity for recognition through the Readers’ Choice Awards. For the Reader’s Choice Awards, beginning in late August, anyone will be able to cast one vote online for their favorite nominee in each category. To be eligible, books must have been published between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

Click here for more information about the submission process. The winners will be announced at an event in the fall of 2021. It is not yet determined if the awards ceremony will be in person or a virtual event.

Founded in 1988, the New Hampshire Writers’ Project (NHWP) is the state’s largest literary arts nonprofit organization. The NHWP fosters and celebrates New Hampshire writers and provides a supportive community to writers of all ages, experience levels, backgrounds and genres. NHWP core programs, publications, website and annual 603 Writers’ Conference provide writers and readers with opportunities to meet each other, network and learn more about the art of writing and the business of publishing.