Study praises Pappas’ bipartisanship

WASHINGTON, DC – A new report from CQ Roll Call’s annual Vote Studies analysis shows that Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) broke from his party in House votes more than 97% of other Democrats and is among the most independent members of the 118th Congress. The report analyzes Pappas’s voting record, showing that he is the 8th most likely Democrat to break party ranks and cross the aisle to vote in a bipartisan manner.

“No political party has a monopoly on good ideas, and policies that put the needs of everyday people first are found on the left and the right,” said Congressman Pappas. “In a deeply divided Washington, the only way to get things done and deliver results for Granite Staters has been to put aside politics, bring people together, and work across the aisle. That’s what I’ve done, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. I’m proud to be among the most bipartisan, independent members of Congress and to have been named one of the most effective legislators in Congress who can bring people together to get bipartisan bills passed and signed by Presidents of both parties. I will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to provide solutions for our families, veterans, and small businesses.”

Pappas is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and was ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress last year. He is also rated as one of the most effective members of Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. In that report, which quantifies the proven ability of a member of Congress to advance their legislation through Congress, Pappas was rated the 12th most effective House Democrat and the 14th most effective overall in the 435-member body.

Pappas was also rated in the top ten of legislators who are most effective at ensuring major provisions of his legislation are included in packages that are signed into law.

Pappas’s bipartisan work includes legislation to extend the temporary classification of fentanyl analogs as a Schedule 1 drug, improve the VA process for paying benefits to veterans’ families, strengthen VA’s workforce, and protect veterans from unfair debt-collection practices. Last year, the House passed his bipartisan bill to expand VA emergency care with a unanimous vote.