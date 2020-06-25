Studio 550 Art Center opens for summer workshops, camps & online classes  

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 Art Center is now open for in-person classes and workshops, as well as online clay classes. Universal guidelines and state recommendations are being followed, so facemasks, hand washing, and appropriate spacing are all required for in-person visits.

IN-STUDIO CLASSES: The studio is offering 10-week summer classes in pottery or stained glass that start the week of June 22nd. There are also 1-day workshops throughout the week in clay and glass, family clay workshops, and teen pottery camps. Registration, schedule and class information can be found at 550arts.com/classes

ONLINE CLASSES: Studio 550 Art Center is offering another round of short online clay classes to keep who are people at home connected, inspired and creative! Classes begin the week of July 6th and run for 4 weeks. A second 4-week session will begin in August. All classes are open to beginners and projects have been modified to be possible with a minimal home set up. Classes include image presentations for inspiration and context, demonstrations, time to create, and optional “office hours” for one-on-one assistance.

The themes for the online classes are as follows:

1) Pinch Pot Possibilities: For creating functional cups, bowls, and boxes with just our hands.

2) Slab as Structure: For using flat slabs of clay to build up cups, boxes, and vases.

3) For the Love of Flowers & Plants: For exploring different methods of making to create planters, sill boxes, and hanging planters

4) Pots of Purpose: For exploring different methods of making to create items for the kitchen.

Each class is $85 and meets via Zoom, which students can access for free. Optional material kits with 10-pounds of clay, tools, and a work surface are available for pick up for $35. Shipping or local delivery is available for a fee. For more information, visit 550arts.as.me/OnlineClay