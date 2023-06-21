Students to attend summer music program thanks to boost from Freese Brothers Big Band scholarships

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH — Ten musically-talented high school students will attend the University of New Hampshire’s acclaimed Summer Youth Music School (SYMS) this year thanks to the 2023 Freese Brothers Big Band scholarships.

An additional student received the annual Concord High School Freese Brothers Scholarship to help defray college costs.

Central High School, Manchester:

Thomas Martineau. Thomas, a sophomore, plays the trombone.

Lily Szulc . Lily, a sophomore, sings and plays the piano.

Nicholas Valiton. Nicholas, a freshman, plays the piano and other percussion instruments.

Elias Vazquez. Elias, a freshman, plays saxophone, clarinet, bass, guitar and violin.

Concord High School:

Jacoby Cruz. Jacoby, a freshman, plays percussion instruments.

Haley Ducharme . Haley, a junior, plays the saxophone.

Lindsey McClaren. Lindsey, a junior, plays the saxophone.

Elizabeth McCormack . Elizabeth, a freshman, plays the piano and saxophone.

Ella White . Ella, a junior, sings and plays the flute.

Elliott Pollard. Elliot is a graduating senior and trumpet player who received the Concord High School Freese Brothers Scholarship to defray college expenses.

Lebanon High School:

Gabriel Herring . Gabriel, a freshman, plays the euphonium and trombone.

About the Freese Brothers Big Band

Jack, Bill, George and Courtland Freese founded the Freese Brothers Big Band in 1982. Members volunteer their time and talent. Performance fees fund the Freese Brothers Big Band Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has awarded nearly $80,000 in scholarships. The band welcomes tax-deductible contributions through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Information at freesebrothersbigband.com.