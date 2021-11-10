Students giving back to their communities, thanking the helpers and lifting up those in need

MANCHESTER, NH – From border to border, students who are a part of the Granite State Independent Living programs are taking time out this month to give back to their respective communities as part of a month-long “Giving Tuesday” campaign. Students in Littleton, Manchester, Nashua, and Concord, are all participating to brighten the holidays for others in need.

“Our students are remarkable and we are deeply touched to see their youthful enthusiasm for various community projects all around the state,” says Deborah Ritcey, CEO of GSIL. “From serving holiday meals to community clean-up, it’s a great way to showcase the kindness and generosity of these young people. They contribute every single day in some way.”

GSIL helps New Hampshire’s underserved students with disabilities transition from high school toward a more promising future. GSIL helps create a non-traditional educational program through its IMPACCT and Earn & Learn programs. Both programs are made possible with a partnership between New Hampshire Vocational Rehabilitation (NHVR), Granite State Independent Living (GSIL), and high schools throughout New Hampshire. These programs are dedicated to helping underserved students and students with IEPs/504 Plans become part of the local workforce as they navigate from high school to employment, post-secondary education, or training that leads towards a career.

Various activities this month include:

The GSIL’s north country students on Nov. 8 removed invasive plants and winterized beds. Students at LSS assisted in the maintenance of the school by grinding kiln shelves, applying kiln wash and other studio maintenance.

GSIL’s Earn & Learn students on Nov. 8 creating “thank you” cards to send to veterans in time for Veterans Day.

GSIL’s Earn & Learn students will also be working on some crafts over the next two weeks and will be donating these for gifts to our community partner, The Caregivers

GSIL’s Manchester IMPACCT students are writing thank you notes to healthcare workers that will be distributed to staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon, NH.

GSIL’s Nashua IMPACCT students will be volunteering at the Nashua Soup Kitchen on November 22 and 23 .

GSIL’s Nashua IMPACCT students will also be making Christmas ornaments for a local nursing home.

GSIL’s Concord IMPACCT students will be preparing Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless on Nov. 23 from 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.at EJ’s on Main Street, the restaurant located within the Holiday Inn Concord.

GSIL works with young people to help provide Career Assessments, independent living skills, job shadows & tours, internships, learning opportunities, academic credit recovery, soft skills training, resume assistance and job placement.

“These types of events show the true nature of these wonderful young people and we hope folks recognize the special contributions they make today and will continue making for years to come to our great state,” explains Ritcey.

About GSIL

Granite State Independent Living is a statewide nonprofit empowering people with disabilities to live their best life. We service over 1500 consumers of all ages through 17 consumer-directed program and services. Consumers are in charge, that’s what makes us unique. We fill the gaps, turning challenges into opportunities, so everyone can live their best life.