April 18: Students encouraged to ask questions — lots of questions — at free STEM event

MANCHESTER, NH — How do you harness wind to produce power? What cleanup process is most effective when an oil spill occurs in a body of water?

These are just a couple of the many questions students in grades 4 through 6 will explore at STEMfest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the University of New Hampshire STEM Discovery Lab in Manchester.

This free event, hosted by the UNH STEMbassadors (students from UNH’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences), is designed to present real-world problems to students in a collaborative setting.

Participants will engage in inquiry-based learning—an active form of education through which students pose questions to specific problems or scenarios. It’s a model that encourages curiosity and sparks creativity.

From simulating an environmental disaster to building their own model wind turbines to employing principles of design, control and application by using robots, STEMfest will provide an engaging and fun learning atmosphere.

An added bonus? Instruction from college students—role models who can inspire New Hampshire’s youth to pursue paths in STEM.

Attendees should report to UNH Manchester main entrance at 9:15 a.m. Pick-up is 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Register a fourth, fifth or sixth-grader from the greater Manchester area (for free) online at: https://extension.unh.edu/events/stemfest

About the STEM Discovery Lab

The mission of the STEM Discovery Lab is to engage with local communities to provide STEM education access and opportunities to volunteers, educators and youth. The lab works in partnership with University of New Hampshire Extension to create challenging, hands-on learning in STEM and language arts. The STEM Discovery Lab is located at 88 Commercial Street in Manchester, NH 03101.