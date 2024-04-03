Student bowlers raise nearly $1,000 for charity

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Press Release Community 0
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Press Release Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Share visit 2024
Pictured are (l-r): Ian Paullis, Zach Cooper, Josh Duby, Christine Jansen, Kaleb Morgan, Daryl D’Angelo. Courtesy photo

MILFORD, N.H. – In February, the Souhegan Sabers bowlers joined with the Amherst Bowling Club for the 2 nd Annual Bowlathon fundraiser. The combined bowlers of the two teams, along with their coaches, chose Share Outreach, in Milford NH, as the locally-focused charitable organization to which they hoped to donate.

Through the support of family, friends, and the bowling community, these young people were able to raise over $850 for Share. Last week, representatives from the Sabers varsity team and the middle school Club, visited Share and delivered a check for $867.

Christine Jansen, Executive Director, welcomed the team and showed them the facility, explaining all the various efforts Share makes in the surrounding five towns of Milford, Amherst, Brookline, Mont Vernon, and Wilton. These include: food, clothing, emergency financial assistance, as well as connections to further linkages.

The Amherst Bowling Club is a non-competitive group of bowlers and is open to young people from
Amherst and Mont Vernon, from 7 th grade through high school. The Sabers are the Varsity team for Souhegan High School in Amherst. The teams practice at Yankee Lanes in Manchester, and they hope to continue holding Bowlathons long into the future, in order to raise funds for worthy organizations in the area.

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts