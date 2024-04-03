Student bowlers raise nearly $1,000 for charity

MILFORD, N.H. – In February, the Souhegan Sabers bowlers joined with the Amherst Bowling Club for the 2 nd Annual Bowlathon fundraiser. The combined bowlers of the two teams, along with their coaches, chose Share Outreach, in Milford NH, as the locally-focused charitable organization to which they hoped to donate.

Through the support of family, friends, and the bowling community, these young people were able to raise over $850 for Share. Last week, representatives from the Sabers varsity team and the middle school Club, visited Share and delivered a check for $867.

Christine Jansen, Executive Director, welcomed the team and showed them the facility, explaining all the various efforts Share makes in the surrounding five towns of Milford, Amherst, Brookline, Mont Vernon, and Wilton. These include: food, clothing, emergency financial assistance, as well as connections to further linkages.

The Amherst Bowling Club is a non-competitive group of bowlers and is open to young people from

Amherst and Mont Vernon, from 7 th grade through high school. The Sabers are the Varsity team for Souhegan High School in Amherst. The teams practice at Yankee Lanes in Manchester, and they hope to continue holding Bowlathons long into the future, in order to raise funds for worthy organizations in the area.