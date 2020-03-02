Struggling with weight or health goals? Try Elliot Center for Advanced Nutrition Therapy

MANCHESTER, NH — Dietitians at the Elliot Center for Advanced Nutrition Therapy are ready to offer one-on-one consultation for children and adults of all ages and health goals.

Whether you are trying to lose weight or manage a health condition, our experts will work with you to customize a plan based on the most scientifically accurate nutrition information as well as some behavioral tools to meet your individualized goals and provide you with optimal levels of nutrition.

Individual nutrition counseling covers a wide range of nutritional assistance and has been found valuable in reducing risk factors for cardiac disease as well as a wide range of clinical conditions and nutritional concerns such as:

Autoimmune Conditions

Cancer

Child/Adolescent Nutrition

Celiac Disease

Diabetes

Digestive Disorders

Disordered Eating

Food Allergies/Intolerances

General Nutrition/Wellness

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol/Triglycerides

Kidney Disease

Neurological Complications

Pregnancy Nutrition

Prevention

Sports Nutrition

Stress Management

Thyroid Issues

Vegetarianism or Vegan

Weight Loss-Management

Women’s Issues

What to expect at your first visit?

Your first visit is a 60-minute session with a registered and licensed dietitian. Follow-up visits are approximately 30 to 60 minutes.

How many visits?

We will work with you to reach your goals with as many visits as needed. Our recommendation is a minimum of three visits.

All new appointments will require a referral from your primary care provider. We will work with you to determine if your insurance plan covers your nutrition visit.

Call 603-663-4524 to learn more and set up an appointment.