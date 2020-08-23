Strong winds and heavy rain hit NH, report of tent collapse and injury in New Ipswich

GRAY, MAINE – A storm front that’s been lingering over New England kicked up winds and rains Sunday, creating some weather-related issues around New Hampshire, including a reported tent collapse in New Ipswich at a week-long religious revival, and damage in the Lakes Region, where NH Bike Week is underway.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Maura Casey slow-moving thunderstorms led to heavy rainfall and localized flooding in parts of Maine and New Hampshire.

“We’ve had the same set-up over the last couple of days, which brings afternoon and evening thunderstorms,” Casey said. “We will have a cold front blow through Tuesday that should move things along,” but not before more severe weather.

Casey said the Weather Service just completed a damage survey for reports of heavy wind and rain and possible microbursts in Wolfeboro and Center Ossipee, with a full report expected later Sunday.

“So far today we’ve had scattered reports of damaging wind gusts in the Windham area and also New Ipswich,” Casey said.

Hundreds of people were attending a week-long “Big Tent” revival staged by Last Reformation in New Ipswich this week. A report from New England Fire News at 3:23 p.m. said there had been a “structure collapse with injury” at 100 Locke Road and at least six patients in need of transport for injury.

