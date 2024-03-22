Stringham endorses Warmington for governor

CONCORD, NH – NH State Representative Jerry Stringham, D-Grafton District 3, announced on Friday his endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for governor. In the State House, Stringham has been a strong advocate for reproductive healthcare and New Hampshire’s seniors.

“With Cinde at the top of the ticket, Democrats will win up and down the ballot by playing offense on critical issues like affordable housing, public education, and reproductive rights, issues Granite Staters talk about every day,” saidStringham. “I’m proud to endorse Cinde for governor because I know she has the wisdom and experience to win back the corner office and be a great governor from day one.”

“Representative Stringham is an unwavering champion for Lincoln and Woodstock and I’m so grateful to have him on our team,” said Cinde Warmington. “We live in the greatest state in the nation, but we have serious challenges we need to address. Once we take back the corner office, I’m excited to work with leaders like Jerry to tackle them and make New Hampshire a place where everyone has the opportunity to live free and thrive.”

Stringham’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by SEA/SEIU Local 1984, former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.