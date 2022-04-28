Street sweeping planned for next week near Hanover Street, Lake Avenue

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Department of Public Works has announced its street sweeping pilot program will continue on Wednesday, May 4.

Sweeping will take place on the first Wednesday and Thursday of the month. This will affect parking between 7 AM and 4 PM on those days. All vehicles will need to be parked on ONE side of the street on Wednesday, the following day they all need to be parked on the opposite side. Signs are posted on the streets to indicate when there is no parking. Those who do not park accordingly risk being ticketed or towed.

The May 4 sweeping will take place along several streets near Lake Avenue and Hanover Street (see map).