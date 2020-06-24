Story Land set to open July 17 for summer 2020

GLEN, NH — Story Land amusement park is getting ready to welcome guests once again in mid-July with enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures.

The park will open in phases, with season passholders able to visit beginning July 17. Non-season passholders will be able to visit starting July 22.

According to a statement from Story Land, the guest experience this year will be different from any other season in its 66 years of operation.

Story Land will build upon its longstanding emphasis on a clean, safe environment with a series of new measures following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said Story Land General Manager Eric Dziedzic.

The most important elements of the New Hampshire amusement park’s new safety measures include: limiting capacity; pre-entry temperature checks (any person exhibiting a temperature at or above 100.0° Fahrenheit (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) will be denied entry); face coverings and personal protective equipment; social distancing; adding sanitizing stations; enhancing cleaning measures; and educating guests and team members.

All guests will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or season pass, which will be sold only online. Walk-up sales will not be available, and all sales by third parties are suspended. The online RSVP system is expected to be available within the coming weeks.

Upon arrival, guests will find signage reminding all of the importance of social distancing, utilizing markers placed on the ground throughout the park.

Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests, except children under 3 years of age. Guests must remove their covering while on water attractions.

Team members will also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and face shields, while performing select work activities.

Many sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations. Visitors will be able to purchase masks and hand sanitizer at retail locations.

Story Land Safety & Compliance Manager John Sutton said that along with these measures, “with our park spread across dozens of acres, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun we have delivered to families for generations.”

To show appreciation for patrons’ patience and support, all 2020 season passes now include the 2021 season as well. Season passholders will get the first opportunities to experience Story Land this summer, as July 17-19 will be reserved for those most loyal visitors.

Given the continuing adaptations this summer, some attractions may not be available on opening day, and some may remain closed all this year.

Story Land will be open daily July 22-Aug. 31, and open weekends until Columbus Day.

Story Land also is eagerly looking to hire team members for all departments.

“We know how important Story Land is to the people of New England, and will do what’s needed to keep people safe when visiting us,” said Assistant General Manager Pam Gralenski.

“We thank our guests for their patience and support, and our team members for their tireless efforts through these challenging times.”

For more information, go to Story Land website, storylandnh.com.

