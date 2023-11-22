Story behind the story: ‘The Lollipops’ make their grand return to 1000 Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Nearly 49 years after the initial November 21 Hampshire Plaza Mall dedication celebration, “The Lollipops,” as they were affectionately called have made their way home!

In the early 1970s, artist Robert Amory of Boston created three wind sculptures named Fantasy, that were installed in the courtyard of the then Hampshire Plaza Mall, and commonly known to locals as The Lollipops. These three whimsical sculptures became an iconic landmark in the city until they were dismantled in the early 1980s. In May 2022, roughly 40 years after their removal by a previous owner, Brady Sullivan Properties decided it was time the iconic work of art was brought back to life as part of the revitalization of Brady Sullivan Plaza, and the anticipated addition of a new, luxury high-rise apartment community – The Residence at 1000 Elm.

“We knew The Residence at 1000 Elm would have a modern-day spin of the 1970s era, and the renewal of The Lollipops only seemed right,” said Shane Brady of Brady Sullivan Properties. “It was also a surprise for Arthur Sullivan, who did not know they were being recreated. He was born and raised here in Manchester, and we knew he would be ecstatic to see The Lollipops make their way back to our property.”

An extensive amount of research was completed regarding the original Fantasy sculpture; however, minimal content was published during its decade-long existence, and sadly the artist passed away in July 2022. Putting our best foot forward, it was time to put the pedal to the metal – no pun intended – and start creating a modern-day version of Fantasy using a few old photos and the ingenuity of new artists.

After speaking with numerous artist and fabricators, Brady Sullivan Properties decided 603 Metals in Manchester was best to recreate The Lollipops. The 2023 version of The Lollipops is a single wind sculpture that stands 13.5-feet tall, with ten 4-foot arms that host a 3-foot circular disc colored Illusion Orange at the end – these two components create a 7-foot lollipop. The total diameter of the sculpture measures 14.5 feet. Both circular discs, as well as the entire structure spin in any direction the wind will take it.

In addition, the main connection at the center of all 10 lollipops sits a 5-inch custom machined bearing that allows the structure to gimbal up and down and all-around as the circular discs spin. Knowing that the original structure’s discs faded in color and occasionally broke, Brady Sullivan Properties wanted to ensure these lollipops would have an everlasting life. 603 Metals opted to use steel and stainless steel to withstand the strong courtyard winds. Each lollipop weighs 70 pounds, making the total weight spinning 700 pounds. You will also see that the entire work of art has a beautiful high-gloss, candy sparkle powder coat that not only shines in the sunlight but will not fade over time.

“Unlike the original sculpture, we built this sculpture out of 100 percent metal. We machined and created all our own mechanisms. Thanks to my awesome team we built The Lollipops strictly from old photos,” said 603 Metals Owner Brian McKenna. “About a week before we completed the project, we received an article about Fantasy being built out of fiberglass and plastic, as well as the dimensions. What is displayed at Brady Sullivan Plaza is just our imagination of size, materials, and function from old photos – and we did a pretty good job recreating this work of art.”

603 Metals spent upwards of 100 hours welding and grinding each lollipop into shape, and hundreds of hours more machining and fabricating the attachments and bearings.

“We would like to thank the team at Brady Sullivan Properties for commissioning 603 Metals to bring back a piece of art history to the city, as well as our crew and vendors who made this possible, says McKenna. “Lastly, I would like to dedicate the job to my father, who was also my business partner. He passed away before the sculpture was completed. He loved the idea of The Lollipops coming back to Manchester, and even more so that we had a hand in it. This was our first large public art display, which we hope leads to many more.”

The Lollipops were installed on Friday, November 17, 2023, and it’s just the beginning to what residents and tenants at Brady Sullivan Plaza can expect in the coming months. In addition to The Residence at 1000 Elm which features 1-3 bedroom high-rise, luxury apartment homes, complete with gleaming quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, designer flooring throughout, and garage parking; the amenities will also include modern-day features such as a community room, fitness center, theatre room, game room, indoor putting green, animal washing station, library, and WiFi lounge, but all will have a modern, retro vibe reminiscent to the era which the building was constructed. For more information about The Residence at 1000 Elm visit, 1000elm.com.