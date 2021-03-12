Stockbridge Theatre’s ‘Bring Light’ series kicks off March 12 with NYC Philharmonic’s Anthony McGill

DERRY, NH – Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre kicks off its free (donations are accepted) virtual series “Bring Light,” beginning March 12 at 7 p.m. with a performance by clarinetist Anthony McGill, the first Black principal player in the history of the New York Philharmonic.

“We chose the theme ‘Bring Light’ in hopes that as winter melts into spring, we could bring light to the issues that matter most and defy the darkness together,” says Darcie Champagne, Assistant Director of Cultural Programming for Stockbridge.

The Theatre, located on the campus of Pinkerton Academy in Derry and known for its exceptional liberal arts program, is hosting 10 free live performances during the course of the next two months from varying artists.

“We felt it was important to continue offering meaningful arts programming to our community (on and off-campus) during the pandemic. So while we can’t be together physically, we can gather in this new virtual space to experience art together in real-time,” Champagne says.

Performances in the series include: Miwa Matreyek an artist who creates live, theatrically-staged performances where she interacts with her animations as a shadow silhouette; Layer The Walls, a family show which uses puppetry to highlights the stories of immigrants through peeling back 40 layers of wallpaper – and includes a special mask workshop; internationally-acclaimed public speaker, advocate, and educator, nonbinary performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon; and an evening of spoken word, stories, poems, monologues and songs hosted by literary performer Regie Gibson.

Check out the virtual series calendar here. All performances are free but donations are welcome and appreciated.