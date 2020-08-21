Still time to register: The Way Home’s 11th Annual Freedom Ride is Aug. 29

MANCHESTER, NH – The Way Home is reminding motorcycle enthusiasts that there is still time to register for the agency’s 11th annual Freedom Ride fundraiser, Saturday, August 29 in downtown Manchester.

The 11th Annual Freedom Ride

Heroes and Hogs

August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Stark Brewing Company

Manchester, NH

Details and registration info at www.thewayhomenh.org/freedomride/

“The Freedom Ride is one of our annual charity events,” said Bianka Beaudoin, CEO of The Way Home. “Our goal is to share a little bit of our mission and increase awareness of the challenges faced by our homeless veterans in our state, while providing a fun time for motorcycle enthusiasts and others.” She went on to say that The Way Home offers assistance and support to veterans in greater Manchester by providing a broad range of programs and related services.

The event includes a guided motorcycle ride from Manchester to NH Veteran’s Cemetery for a special ceremony. Then the riders return to Manchester for lunch and other activities. Musical entertainment will be donated by the band – “Never 2 Late.”

Ms. Beaudoin said that the event would not be possible without a host of great sponsors and supporters including: Bank of America, Stark Brewing Company, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Beez Tee’s, Data Evolution, and the Manchester Motorcycle Club.

“Annually, we are proud to invest over $100,000 in critical resources to veterans and their families. The Freedom Ride also offers a fantastic opportunity to thank and recognize veterans for their service to our country,” Ms. Beaudoin said.

All proceeds from the ride benefit Veteran’s programs at the agency. Masks are recommended as per the CDC and state of NH social distancing guidelines.

For further questions and information, please contact Beaudoin at bianka@thewayhomenh.org or via telephone at 603-627-3491.

About The Way Home

Now celebrating our 32nd year of community service, The Way Home is a non-profit dedicated to helping low-income households obtain and sustain safe, affordable housing throughout the state of New Hampshire. Since 1988, we have assisted more than 23,000 homeless and high-risk families, individuals, veterans, and special needs clients with their housing needs.

Our Mission and Vision statements speak of creatively helping those with the fewest resources. When designing our programs, The Way Home looks first to empower our clients in need. Over the past three decades, this has meant helping them increase their resourcefulness by providing more financial literacy classes, housing counseling and coaching, steps to success coaching, healthy home education, landlord/tenant rights and other life skills classes.

Our Vision is to continue as an innovative, grassroots organization committed to creatively helping those with the least resources increase access, raise hope, and build self-esteem. We believe in implementing a “housing first” approach, which provides secure housing with the support they need to make a difference in their lives.

To learn more, please visit www.thewayhomenh.org.