Stewart announces one dozen small business endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Will Stewart announced the endorsement of twelve small business owners in Manchester.

Maria Aguirre, co-owner of Boards and Brews

Sandra Almonte, owner of Don Quijote Restaurant

Alli Beaudry, co-owner of Manchvegas Brew Bus

Tim Baines, co-owner of Elm House of Pizza

Marc Lee, co-owner of Eighty Eight Coffee

Stephanie McLaughlin, owner of Savoir Faire Marketing

Jennifer Proulx, owner of the Brown Eyed Girl Salon

Aaron Share, co-owner of To Share Brewing Co.

Jenni Share, co-owner of To Share Brewing Co.

Keating Tufts, co-owner of Boards and Brews

Margit Wezwick, co-owner of Ash Street Inn

Rob Wezwick, co-owner of Ash Street Inn

“Each one of these folks understands the challenges of starting and running a business. They’re looking for their next Mayor to be an advocate for small business, and a champion for a growing economy that works for everyone,” said Stewart in a released statement.

In addition to the announcement, Stewart also has upcoming events on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. (850 Elm St.), Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. (Dorrs Pond at Livingston Park), Tuesday, Aug.8 at 6 p.m. (1280 Union St.) and Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. (334 Prospect St.)

Stewart faces June Trisciani, Kevin Cavnaugh and Jay Ruais to replace outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. Two of the four candidates will be chosen during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Primary Election to advance to the General Election in November.