Stewart announces one dozen small business endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Will Stewart announced the endorsement of twelve small business owners in Manchester.
- Maria Aguirre, co-owner of Boards and Brews
- Sandra Almonte, owner of Don Quijote Restaurant
- Alli Beaudry, co-owner of Manchvegas Brew Bus
- Tim Baines, co-owner of Elm House of Pizza
- Marc Lee, co-owner of Eighty Eight Coffee
- Stephanie McLaughlin, owner of Savoir Faire Marketing
- Jennifer Proulx, owner of the Brown Eyed Girl Salon
- Aaron Share, co-owner of To Share Brewing Co.
- Jenni Share, co-owner of To Share Brewing Co.
- Keating Tufts, co-owner of Boards and Brews
- Margit Wezwick, co-owner of Ash Street Inn
- Rob Wezwick, co-owner of Ash Street Inn
“Each one of these folks understands the challenges of starting and running a business. They’re looking for their next Mayor to be an advocate for small business, and a champion for a growing economy that works for everyone,” said Stewart in a released statement.
In addition to the announcement, Stewart also has upcoming events on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. (850 Elm St.), Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. (Dorrs Pond at Livingston Park), Tuesday, Aug.8 at 6 p.m. (1280 Union St.) and Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. (334 Prospect St.)
Stewart faces June Trisciani, Kevin Cavnaugh and Jay Ruais to replace outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. Two of the four candidates will be chosen during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Primary Election to advance to the General Election in November.