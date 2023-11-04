Stewart and Trisciani endorse Bryce Kaw-uh for Ward 1 Alderman

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart and Alderman At-Large June Trisciani this weekend publicly endorsed Bryce Kaw-uh for Ward 1 Alderman.

“I’m excited to endorse Bryce Kaw-uh in his bid for Ward 1 Alderman,” said Stewart.

“As a young professional who has chosen to stay, work, and play in Manchester, Bryce brings a unique perspective to the challenges we face as a community. Through his time on the Planning Board and when speaking before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Bryce has demonstrated that he takes a reality-based and people-first approach to problem solving. I encourage Ward 1 voters to cast their ballot for Bryce this Tuesday, November 7th,” Stewart said.

“I am honored to cast my vote for Bryce Kaw-uh as our next Ward 1 Alderman,” said Trisciani. “As Chair of the Planning Board, Bryce takes the time to conduct thorough research, examine the bigger picture, and fearlessly asks the tough questions that ensure his decisions are well-informed and beneficial to Manchester as a whole. His dedication to serving our community is truly inspiring. Through his leadership, Bryce has proven time and time again that he is committed to the betterment of our community and will be an excellent representative for the residents of Ward 1.”

Kaw-uh was previously endorsed by Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long and Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo ahead of the September primary.

“Bryce Kaw-uh is an informed and involved resident of Ward 1,” said Long. “My work with Bryce as the Chair of the Planning Board where he remains focused on the public’s trust is a welcomed experience. I appreciate his advice in not only Manchester advancements but also with State matters. I’m pleased in endorsing Bryce for Ward 1 Alderman and thank him for his commitment to Manchester.”

“I’ve gotten to know Bryce as Chair of the Planning Board,” said Fajardo. “He is professional, diligent, and incredibly knowledgeable. On several occasions I’ve relied on him to assist me in navigating the city’s complex Code of Ordinances, the 10-year Master Plan, and more generally for broader city issues that are impacted by planning. He’s truly impressed me and I look forward to expanding our partnership and collaboration as fellow board members.”

Polls will be open in Ward 1 on Tuesday, November 7th from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Webster Elementary School. An all-access entrance is available at the rear of the building.