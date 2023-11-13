Steve Schuch in Concert Dec. 2, a fundraiser for asylum seekers

CANTERBURY, NH – Enjoy a lively night of music and storytelling from Steve Schuch, and help local refugees seeking asylum in our midst. Concord Friends Meeting presents songwriter and storyteller Steve Schuch on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Quaker meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Road in Canterbury. Half of all ticket sales and any other funds raised will go to the Asylum Seekers Support Fund, which will directly support asylum seekers’ legal expenses.

Tickets are available online here through Nov. 30. Children ages 17 and under are free, but advance tickets are recommended due to limited seating.

Fusing Celtic/Folk roots with a storyteller’s heart and humor, Steve Schuch’s artistry touches people on many levels. Irrepressible singing, haunting violin and whales, tales of mud season and black flies, are all part of his wide-ranging repertoire.

Credits include a Grammy nomination, PBS soundtracks, and the Parents’ Choice Gold Award for his Trees of Life recording. Steve’s musical story, A Symphony of Whales, received five national book awards and was featured on NPR’s “Performance Today.” Beyond his solo work, he has performed and recorded with Windham Hill guitarist and producer Will Ackerman, folk legend Pete Seeger, and his own Celtic ensemble, The Night Heron Consort. Sound samples and more: www.NightHeron.com