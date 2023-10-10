Stephen endorses Ruais

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, former State Senator Bobby Stephen (D-Manchester) endorsed Jay Ruais for Mayor of Manchester.

Stephen released the following statement.

“I am a proud, lifelong Democrat and Manchester resident, and I see my beloved city facing a number of challenges, namely the homeless crisis and a need to improve our public safety. We also need a strong advocate to improve our public education system in the city. My family is blessed to have some wonderful teachers in it, and my children and grandchildren have benefited from an incredible education. I know Jay will do an outstanding job improving our school district for future generations. The election this November is about the future and direction of our city. We need a leader to step up and solve these problems, and I believe Jay, with his background as an officer in the Army National Guard, and professional experiences in the nonprofit realm helping people with addiction, mental health and homeless issues, is the ideal candidate to bring Manchester together and help our city reach its fullest potential.”

Ruais released the following statement on Stephen’s endorsement

“I am a proud, lifelong Democrat and Manchester resident, and I see my beloved city facing a number of challenges, namely the homeless crisis and a need to improve our public safety. We also need a strong advocate to improve our public education system in the city. My family is blessed to have some wonderful teachers in it, and my children and grandchildren have benefited from an incredible education. I know Jay will do an outstanding job improving our school district for future generations. The election this November is about the future and direction of our city. We need a leader to step up and solve these problems, and I believe Jay, with his background as an officer in the Army National Guard, and professional experiences in the nonprofit realm helping people with addiction, mental health and homeless issues, is the ideal candidate to bring Manchester together and help our city reach its fullest potential.”