MERRIMACK, NH – Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County is inviting area runners and walkers to lace ‘em up for a worthy cause and join the third annual Step up 5K Run-Walk on Saturday, May 28 at Mine Falls Park in Nashua.

“This event is a fun and active way to get out in our community and support our cause,” said Jon Eriquezzo, President of Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County. “It is open to all ages and abilities with proceeds going to support older, homebound and disabled adults”

The 3rd Annual Step-Up 5K Run-Walk for Meals on Wheels

Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mine Falls Park

7 Stadium Drive, Nashua (Stellos Stadium Entrance)

Check-In / 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Run-Walk/ 9:30 a.m.

Register at: https://www.hcmow.org/step-up-5k-run-walk

Eriquezzo added that the event also includes options for a shorter walk (3k or 1.8 miles) and a virtual race. All participants will receive a swag bag and anyone who enters by April 27 will get a race t-shirt.

“As is the case with many of our special events, area businesses and organizations play a critical role as sponsors,” said Eriquezzo. “We can’t thank them enough for their amazing support!”

Step-Up Sponsors for 2022 include:

St. Joseph Hospital, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Enterprise Bank, WellSense Health Plan, TRIO Community Meals, Digital Federal Credit Union, Broad Street Planning, Granite Group Benefits, Home, Health and Hospice Care, Melanson, Guyer and Son Roofing, Eaton & Berube, Millyard Bank, Kiwanis Club of Hudson, Control Air and Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union.

“Over the past two years, Meals on Wheels, like many agencies, has been impacted by the pandemic,” noted Eriquezzo. “We’ve seen an upswing in requests for meals, but we’ve also seen a profound negative impact when it comes to social isolation for older adults.”

“Beyond providing healthy meals, we provide those critically important wellness checks to ensure our participants remain safe at home.”

To learn more about the event or to sign up, please visit: https://www.hcmow.org/

About Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (HCMOW) began operations in 1977; in our first year, we provided 149,338 meals. Last year we served approximately 400,000 meals and are currently providing approximately 7,400 meals a week. Along with the meals, we provide friendly visits and wellness checks to help address social isolation.

The Meals on Wheels mission is to create connection and enrich the lives of older and homebound adults who live independently through nutrition, social engagement, and community services. Providing nutritious meals, health education, opportunities for social interaction, and other related services helps improve the lives of those we serve.

Learn more at: https://www.hcmow.org/