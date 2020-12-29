Step boldly: It’s time to welcome in a new year and make it yours

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 Dan Szczesny Opinion, Transcendental Dad 0

And so, we conclude.

Twenty-twenty comes screaming to an end, a confusing, raging inferno of a year. This was a year that will be talked about only in hushed whispers by future generations. This was a year of forced mindfulness, where each day, sometimes each hour, appeared to signal some new cosmic shift – like being blindfolded, without a seatbelt, on a roller coaster.

This was a year that, Heaven help us, may not end on Dec. 31.