Staying connected with remote learners: NH State Dept. of Ed publishes infographic for educators

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Education has published “Staying Connected with Remote Learners”, an infographic to assist New Hampshire educators keep tabs on their students learning from home. The card, prepared by the Department’s Bureau of Student Wellness, reinforces the practices learned over the past six months as New Hampshire schools shifted to remote instruction and the return the school in the fall.

“Our schools received nationwide recognition for their shift to remote instruction in the spring, and are working hard to get students back to school this fall,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “Many of our instructional teachers were able to maintain relationship with students, even in the midst of the pandemic. We did, however, see a sharp drop off of contact by student support functions and wanted to help support them to stay connected with those students who are learning remotely.”

“We took what New Hampshire teachers have learned about staying connected with remote learners, and produced a quick reference guide,” added Michelle Myler, Administrator of the Bureau of Student Wellness. “As with any new skill, it is important that educators practice and reinforce good habits in remote instruction.”

The Staying Connected with Remote Learners infographic card is available for download on the Department’s COVID-19 Resources page. For more information, contact Michelle Myler, Administrator, Bureau of Student Wellness at (603) 271-4018 or michelle.myler@doe.nh.gov