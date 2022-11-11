Stay Work Play welcomes 3 new board members

MANCHESTER, NH — Stay Work Play, a New Hampshire nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to expand our board with these three individuals who will bring their expertise and insight to our work,” said Executive Director Will Stewart. “Their knowledge, skills, and experiences will strengthen our mission in making the state more attractive to young people.”

Joining the Stay Work Play Board of Directors are:

● Henniker resident Kamini Jorgensen, Events Manager for the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, who most recently served as Stay Work Play’s Events Coordinator.

● Rochester resident Taja Sims-Harper, a doctoral student in the marine biology Ph.D. program at University of New Hampshire whose research focuses on microplastics in shellfish and other living and non-living resources in the Great Bay estuary.

● Manchester resident Donald Stokes, a Community Relations Specialist with Eversource Energy, who has extensive experience in political campaigns and public policy advocacy.

A complete list of the Stay Work Play Board of Directors can be found at stayworkplay.org/staff.