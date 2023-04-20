Stay Work Play Quality of Life Survey results: NH’s lost some ground with 20-40 year olds

CONCORD, NH — A newly released survey of New Hampshire young people identified high levels of satisfaction with quality of life in the Granite State, reaffirming the value of key traits the state is known for, such as its natural environment, safety, and a sense of community – but revealed levels of satisfaction vary significantly based on age group.

Stay Work Play, a nonprofit with the mission to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, released the results of their Quality of Life of Young New Hampshire People Survey earlier this month at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. The survey was conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center.

Stay Work Play discussed the survey results recently with a panel of economic development, housing and workforce leaders including Heather McGrail, CEO and President of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Rob Dapice, Executive Director and CEO of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, Carolyn Isabelle, Director of Workforce Development, at Dartmouth Health, Will Stewart, Executive Director of Stay Work Play, as well as business leaders and young people from around the state.

The survey focused on the attitudes of the state’s young people, aged 20 through 40, on hot-button issues such as education, health care, housing, natural resources, social capital, childcare, and diversity. Questions were formulated to identify New Hampshire’s advantages and disadvantages as a place to stay, work and play.

“Where New Hampshire excels with young people, what attracts and keeps them there, is our natural capital. The outdoors, our natural resources, our recreational amenities and the environment itself are all big attractors. Preserving and enhancing these assets should be a priority for us as a state,” said Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart.

Stay

According to survey results, 90% of respondents aged 36-40 are satisfied with their quality of life in New Hampshire, followed by 82% of those at the youngest age range; those aged 20-25. Only 77% of respondents aged 26-30 are satisfied with their quality of life followed by 71% of those aged 31-35.

The results indicate younger residents are satisfied as they go to school or start their adult lives, often under the protection of family, later losing satisfaction as they start building a career and look for life partnerships, and rebound as they move into a mid-career stage of life when they are purchasing homes and starting families. Once in their late 30s, having established roots in the community, residents are strongly committed to remaining in New Hampshire, with 57% extremely likely to stay and 22% somewhat likely to stay.

According to the survey, respondents believe that New Hampshire is better than other places to live for the following traits:

Environment – 83%

Safety – 78%

Taxes – 64%

Community – 60%

Respondents believe that New Hampshire is worse or about the same as other places to live for the following traits:

Public Transportation – 90%

Childcare – 81%

Diversity – 76%

Affordable Housing – 70%

Colleges – 70%

Healthcare – 67%

Schools – 53%

“When it comes to factors young people cite as reasons to leave the state, we can’t do much about the weather, but we can, and should, be very serious about focusing our efforts on improving higher impact factors that we can influence via public policy, things like housing affordability, childcare, and schools,” continued Stewart.

Work

According to survey results, respondents believe that New Hampshire is marginally better than other places to live for the quality of jobs and career opportunities. Only 23% of respondents believe that New Hampshire is about the same as other places to live for the quality of jobs and career opportunities, followed by 35% of respondents believing that New Hampshire is worse, and the largest group, at 42%, believe that New Hampshire is better than other places to live regarding job quality and career opportunities.

The following cohorts believe that New Hampshire is better than other places to live for the quality of jobs and career opportunities:

48% of those aged 20-25

16% of those aged 26-30

32% of those aged 31-35

42% of those aged 36-40

The results suggest that younger people find that New Hampshire is a state with good opportunities and quality jobs, as they are just exiting college and entering the workforce. That aforementioned perception drops for those

aged 26-30, as they are beginning to climb the ladder but have not yet settled into their careers. The number of those who find New Hampshire to be a place of quality jobs and career opportunities jumps back up for the oldest cohort, those aged 36-40, as they are more established in their careers and life overall.

Play

The strongest points of interest for all age cohorts regarding amusement and entertainment in the state were the outdoors and recreation. 86% of respondents believe that the outdoors is a trait in which New Hampshire is better than other places to live, and 75% of respondents believe that recreation is a trait in which New Hampshire is better than other places to live.

Respondents believe that New Hampshire is worse or about the same as other places to live due to the following traits:

Nightlife – 88%

Social Life – 82%

Culture – 80%

Retail and Restaurants – 53%

The results indicate that access to ample recreational activities and activities involving the state’s natural resources are areas of attraction for young people in New Hampshire, as this is the area where New Hampshire engages its residents of all ages. New Hampshire is perceived as lacking in activities that are more heavily seen in urban areas, which most of the state would not be classified as, such as retail and nightlife.

The survey results show important determinants of what keeps young people working and thriving in New Hampshire, while also highlighting areas in which needs could be better met, in order to keep people in the state. The survey findings can be utilized as a tool for establishing areas of interest for public policy on the state level.

To access the results of the survey, please visit stayworkplay.org/survey

Stay Work Play’s New Hampshire Quality of Life Survey was created with supporting partners, New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and Montage Powers. Sponsors of the survey include the University System of New Hampshire, Fidelity Investments, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority and Dartmouth Health.