Stay Work Play Launches “An Insider’s Guide to the Lakes Region”

Manchester, NH — Stay Work Play, in partnership with Eversource, has released “An Insider’s Guide to the Lakes Region,” a digital resource for area employers to promote the region to new and prospective employees.

“Human resources professionals tell us they’re increasingly having to ‘sell’ potential employees on not just the positions they’re trying to fill, but also the communities and regions in which the jobs are located,” Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart said.

“An Insider’s Guide to the Lakes Region” is the third of several regional guides Stay Work Play is publishing to help New Hampshire employers do just that. “An Insider’s Guide to Greater Manchester” and “An Insider’s Guide to Greater Concord” were published last year. These and future guides will be made available, free of charge, for employers to use as a tool to attract talent and to showcase what makes their respective regions unique — from independent shops, restaurants, breweries, and dog parks to cultural venues and other entertainment and recreation options.

The Lakes Region guide was curated by Lakes Region native and Stay Work Play intern Alexa McNamara. As a senior at the University of New Hampshire majoring in Communications, McNamara said working on the guide was an incredible experience.

“Reading about different companies and collaborating with others who have knowledge about the area helped put into perspective the diversity of the region and the amount of shops, restaurants and activities it has to offer,” she said. “There were countless hidden gems that I stumbled upon as well as many hiking trails that I have added to my bucket list.”

“An Insider’s Guide to the Lakes Region” can be downloaded at stayworkplay.org/insider. The regions to be explored in future guide publications include Greater Nashua, Greater Salem, the Monadnock Region, the Seacoast, the Upper Valley, and the White Mountains and the Great North Woods.