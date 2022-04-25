Stay Work Play announces three new board members

MANCHESTER, NH — Stay Work Play, a New Hampshire nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the organization are Nashua resident Doria Brown, Energy Manager, City of Nashua; Plymouth resident Angie Miller, Owner, Plymouth Soapworks and 2011 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year; and Concord resident Tina Philibotte, Chief Equity Officer, Manchester School District.

“We are excited to expand our board with three new members who will bring their expertise and insight to our work,” said Executive Director Will Stewart. “Each of them brings new knowledge, skills, and experiences that will strengthen our mission in making the state more attractive to young people.”

A complete list of the Stay Work Play Board of Directors can be found at stayworkplay.org/staff.