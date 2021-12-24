Stay Work Play adding new leadership program

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, Stay Work Play New Hampshire announced the launch of a new program geared toward helping young professionals grow as leaders in their organizations and communities around New Hampshire.

The initiative, called the Rising Stars Leadership Program, is the latest effort by the non-profit seeking to attract and retain young professionals to the Granite State.

“The Rising Stars Leadership program was designed for businesses of all sizes to participate and recognize the emerging leaders in their organizations,” said Stay Work Play Co-Chairman E.J. Powers.

The program is set to begin in February 2022. More information is available at stayworkplay.org/rising-stars-leadership-program.