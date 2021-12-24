Stay Work Play adding new leadership program

Thursday, December 23, 2021Andrew SylviaBusiness0
Thursday, December 23, 2021Andrew SylviaBusiness0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

stay work play

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, Stay Work Play New Hampshire announced the launch of a new program geared toward helping young professionals grow as leaders in their organizations and communities around New Hampshire.

The initiative, called the Rising Stars Leadership Program, is the latest effort by the non-profit seeking to attract and retain young professionals to the Granite State.

“The Rising Stars Leadership program was designed for businesses of all sizes to participate and recognize the emerging leaders in their organizations,” said Stay Work Play Co-Chairman E.J. Powers.

The program is set to begin in February 2022. More information is available at stayworkplay.org/rising-stars-leadership-program.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

Email

See all of this author's posts