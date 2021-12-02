State troopers team up with CMC on Toys for Tots drive

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, members of the New Hampshire State Police were at Catholic Medical Center to help with the hospital’s annual Toys for Tots Drive.

Marissa Larochelle, a radiology manager at Catholic Medical Center, says that the event has been a staple during her 12 years working at the hospital, only growing after coordination with the New Hampshire State Police began last year.

As of Thursday afternoon, several large boxes of toys waiting to be donated had already made their way to the front entrance of the hospital.

“Even though we’re going through some tough times, people are willing to give back. And it’s for kids, so there’s that,” she said. “People seem to really enjoy it and ask us if we’re doing it again each year.”

For New Hampshire State Trooper Doug Bailey, this marks the third year he has participated in the event and added that he’s only seen it grow since he began his role in the program.

“This is incredible, it’s great to be able to get together with so many different types of people and organizations in the spirit of giving and there’s no better event during the Christmas season than Tots for Toys, so it feels really good,” he said. “Comparing this year to last year, it’s really blown up. Everybody’s been through a lot this year and it really lifts everyone’s spirits being able to give.”

The New Hampshire State Police will be at the Mall of New Hampshire on Friday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. to accept more Toys for Tots donations. Anyone that can’t make it on Friday can donate toys, cash or checks at the former Ambercrombie and Fitch location at the Mall for the next several weeks.

Drop-offs can also be made at the front reception desk at Catholic Medical Center, other dropoff locations can be found here.